A kiss for King Charles III as he greets mourners at Buckingham Palace. Video / The Telegraph

Kiwis won't need to switch up their holiday plans next year as June's Queen's Birthday long weekend will still be celebrated at the same time - albeit with a twist.

"It will [now] be known as King's Birthday weekend," the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet has confirmed through a spokesperson.

New Zealand celebrates Queen's Birthday Weekend on the first Monday in June each year, despite Queen Elizabeth II's birthday actually being on April 21.

The Office of the Governor-General also confirmed the holiday will now honour King Charles III in 2023.

The royal family's website says it's traditional for British queens and kings to celebrate two birthdays, one on their real birthday date and another as an official celebration.

That's because the official celebration is typically held in the British summer when there is a greater chance of good weather for the accompanying grand parade, known as Trooping the Colour.

Queen Elizabeth II met Liz Truss, Britain's new Prime Minister, on September 6. Photo / Getty Images

After 70 years as monarch, the Queen died aged 96 at Balmoral Castle early on Friday morning (NZ time).

At 73, Charles immediately ascended to the throne upon his mother's death, and will now be known as King Charles III.

He earlier left Balmoral to travel to London and perform his first official duties as King.

He used his first public address as King to pay tribute to his mother the Queen.

"Throughout her life, Her Majesty The Queen - my beloved mother - was an inspiration and example to me and to all my family, and we owe her the most heartfelt debt any family can owe to their mother; for her love, affection, guidance, understanding and example."

"Queen Elizabeth was a life well lived; a promise with destiny kept and she is mourned most deeply in her passing."

King Charles III meets members of the British public outside Buckingham Palace. Photo / Getty Images

And the annual public holiday won't be the only thing to change.

Eventually, New Zealand's coins and notes will also feature King Charles on them.

However, the Queen will still likely appear on the currency for years to come, a Reserve Bank spokesman said.

He said all existing stock of coins showing the Queen would still be issued before new stock went out with Charles' image.

"This may be a few years after a change of sovereign. We will let everyone know when coins bearing the image of the new sovereign are due to enter circulation."

The Queen's Birthday Honours list will also see a change, with the honours now being issued in the name of the new King.

Kiwis have been celebrating Queen's Birthday on the first Monday in June each year. Photo / Getty Images

Several government departments will also use new official documents reflecting the changing head of state from Queen to King.

And even the national anthem of Britain will be changed, with God Save The Queen becoming God Save the King.