Kāpiti mayoral candidate Michelle Lewis.

Why do you want to be mayor? I speak up and I champion change, always advocating for the people in the community, usually those less fortunate than myself. I have worked in people leadership roles for over 20 years on national change management programmes. We are in a time of huge change in local government.

I have worked in and with councils across the country on national change programmes. I have ministry and central agency experience and knowledge to share on the internal workings of these which we need to tap into to improve outcomes for our community on infrastructure, housing and health.

I am the doer. I influence and negotiate actions and monitor deliverables. I hold people to account. I want the community to be able to use my skills and knowledge to achieve better outcomes for Kāpiti.

What do you believe are the top three issues that need addressing? Listening to the community and acting on and in alignment with what they have asked for. When not taking on board some ideas, we must explain why it was not possible and what would need to change for it to be considered in future. This for me is part of being transparent.

Challenging traditional models and thinking. We need to be creative as we build a community for the future. As a community, we need to be invested in our policies and plans and ensure they are simple and deliver what you the community need during your lifetime, in a way that is affordable and doesn't burden future generations with debt.

Being open and honest about what is happening. I will ensure that my calendar is available weekly and you know who I am meeting with and the purpose of the meeting. I will have a two-hour open session each fortnight where you can come without an appointment to meet me and have a chat about what is important to you. I will make reports easier to read and encourage the use of plain English as well as make our council a dyslexia-friendly organisation.

If elected, what do you hope to achieve over the next three years? I hope that in three years' time you feel valued and connected to your community and the decisions made by elected officials on your behalf.

What do you see as the most important attribute you would bring to council? My natural ability to inspire people. I am solution focused, looking for how people's ideas and issues can come to fruition. I connect with people, I ensure people have clear goals and that expectations are understood by all parties.

How will you ensure all voices of the community are heard? My expectation is that for all community consultations we have statistically robust survey results that match our demographics. Reporting on this as part of all consultation reports to the council will be something I will push strongly for. Where there are groups underrepresented, it is my expectation that we undertake targeted surveys to hear their voice, before we make a decision at the council table.

What do you do to relax? You can often see me down by the sea just sitting watching the waves, or walking along the Waikanae River with my AirPods in and walking to the beat of whatever music I'm listening to. Music is really important to me, as is the feel of the wind on my face.