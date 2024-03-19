Q&A: Whanganui hairdresser Jerry Francis

Hairdresser Jerry Francis loves Whanganui's heritage and art culture

After years of overseas travel and work, hairdresser Jerry Francis moved from Tauranga to make Whanganui his home two and a half years ago. He’s been cutting and styling at Fox Monroe Hairdressing in Ingestre St and is about to open his new premises JF Hair in Aramoho. He took time to answer 10 questions on his favourite things and why he calls the awa city home.

What brought you here and what keeps you here?

I came to Whanganui for the chance to buy a house with friends. We’ve turned a Californian bungalow into two flats. I love the history and the arts scene here.

What do you like to do during weekends and on holidays?

On weekends I like to walk the bridges and get out on my bike. I enjoy a bit of gardening, or socialising with friends. When on holiday I love getting up to Cooks Beach in the Coromandel.

When you host visitors from out of town, where do you like to take them?

When visitors come my way it’s a must to take them up in the Durie Hill elevator, walk around Virginia Lake, or just wander through town. The museum is a must and a trip up the awa on the Waimarie is always fun.

What are you reading right now?

I’m reading Four Fire by Bryce Courtney.

What is the best book you’ve ever read?

The best book I’ve ever read is Angels and Demons by Dan Brown. I love Rome and loved reading about all the places I’d visited.

Which music have you been listening to and do you have a favourite artist at the moment?

I’m listening to a very eclectic playlist at the moment. My favourite musician of all time is David Bowie - pure genius.

Name three famous people (living or dead) you would like to host at a dinner party and why would you choose them?

I’d like to host Queen Elizabeth II - just imagine what she could tell you… world secrets.

Michelle Obama - she would be so inspirational and great fun.

And David Bowie - his speaking voice alone would keep me mesmerised.

Have you always worked as a hairdresser and what first attracted you to the profession?

I’ve always been a hairdresser - 40 years now. I love the connections you make with clients and the creative side is always a lot of fun.

If you had chosen a different career path, what do you think that would be?

If I hadn’t chosen hairdressing, I think I would have enjoyed being a pilot.

Do you have a favourite film and if so how many times have you watched it?

My favourite film is Personal Services. Julie Walters plays Britain’s infamous madam Cynthia Payne and I’ve seen it probably 25 times.

