Crash scene on Pyes Pa Rd this morning.

Crash scene on Pyes Pa Rd this morning.

Traffic is delayed following a two-vehicle crash in Pyes Pa.

A police spokesman said emergency services were called to the crash on Pyes Pa Rd, near the Kennedy Rd intersection, about 9.30am.

One person has moderates injuries and two have minor injuries, he said.

Traffic management is in place and delays are expected.

Google Maps live traffic shows congestion is heavy in the area.

Fire and ambulance services were also called to the scene.