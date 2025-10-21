Puzzle over identity of dead Canterbury man resolved

Police say they have received some information that has provided a strong line of inquiry. Photo / RNZ, Angus Dreaver

By RNZ

A man whose death sparked a search to try to find out who he was has now been formally identified.

The man’s body was found on Horotane Valley Rd, in Christchurch’s Heathcote Valley on September 19. Police believe his death was not suspicious.

In a bid to identify him police released some identifying information and photos of some of his possessions, including a backpack and bike pump.

They said it was not known if the man was a New Zealander and they were using Interpol to help identify him.