At least 12 appliances and a command unit was at the site by midnight. Photo / NZME

Fire crews battled multiple buildings on fire at the site of a former sawmill in Putāruru overnight.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said at least 12 appliances and a command unit responded to the fire after it was reported just before 11pm.

Multiple buildings were involved in the fire which were well ablaze when the first crews arrived.

The Rotorua Daily Post understands the fire was at the former site of the Carter Holt Harvey mill.

Crews came from Putāruru, Tokoroa, Tirau, Rotorua, Matamata, Ngongotahā and Tauranga, the spokesman said.

By 6.30am one crew remained at the site.

The spokesman said it was too early to tell whether the fire was suspicious.