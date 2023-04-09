Punters were well-behaved at Sir Rod Stewart's "well run" concert on Saturday night at Mission Estate Winery. Photo / Paul Taylor

Punters were well-behaved at Sir Rod Stewart's "well run" concert on Saturday night at Mission Estate Winery. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Mission’s first concert back after Cyclone Gabrielle was reported to be free of any major incidents and was “very well managed and safe”.

Police said they reported no issues or arrests relating to Saturday’s Rod Stewart concert at the winery in Napier.

A Police spokesperson confirmed that ground teams said people were well-behaved during the event, where more than 20,000 people came to see Sir Rod, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Stevens and local acts as they belted out hit after hit.

Hato Hone St John Event Health Services also provided first aid and clinical treatment during the concert.

Debra Larsen, general manager ambulance operations - health, said the concert was “a very well managed and safe event, with only five patients requiring transportation to hospital in a minor to moderate condition.”

She said small ailments and injuries attended to at the concert were not unusual compared with other similarly scaled events.

“We had a light workload across the day with patients requiring onsite assessment and treatment for minor ailments including small cuts, dehydration and sprains, as is typical at an event of this magnitude.”

Mission Estate CEO Peter Holley said the event was “quite remarkable”, and that the Mission had hosted a “magnificent” crowd.

“I think the fact that we were spared the rain made a massive difference and this topped off a fantastic experience.

“Security was happy, and the egress was good so people managed to make their way home easily.”

He admitted the venue was slightly short on food vendors as a result of the pandemic, and this was something that they would work on for the future.

Holley also thanked the whole team for their efforts and highlighted that the Mission had “some of the best people in the world,” who worked on the production elements of the shows.



