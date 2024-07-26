Ben Buchanan, general manager of Foodstuffs North Island supplier Unearthed Produce, is pleased to see the pumpkin harvest rebound this year. Photo / Foodstuffs

By RNZ

A bountiful crop of pumpkins this year means prices have fallen, great news for consumers but not the best for growers.

Stats NZ’s latest data shows pumpkin prices were down 57% in June compared with the same month last year.

Foodstuffs North Island’s head of meat and produce, Brigit Corson, said whole crown pumpkins, one of New Zealand’s most popular varieties with its large size, offered a huge amount of value for customers.

“It’s fantastic to see pumpkins back on the shelf at great prices for Kiwis. Cyclone Gabrielle wiped out a lot of the crop in 2023 and they were in short supply, leading to higher-than-normal prices.