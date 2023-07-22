The Football Ferns were forced to evacuate from their Pullman Hotel in Central Auckland. Photo: NZME

The Football Ferns were evacuated from their Auckland CBD hotel this evening after a fire alarm was triggered.

The Herald understands players were evacuated through a stairwell, running through thick smoke.

It is understood everyone in the New Zealand camp is safe.

The team were forced to go to a private dining room across the road and were waiting to hear if they will be moved to a new hotel.

Fire and Emergency confirmed they received an alarm activation at 7.48pm and on arrival the building was smoke logged.

A fire investigator has been called in after firefighters deemed the blaze to be suspicious.

Four people were treated for smoke inhalation.

Eight teams are currently staying in Auckland during the tournament - New Zealand, USA, Vietnam, Argentina, Norway, Philippines, Portugal, and Italy.