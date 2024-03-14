The corner of Apley and Dartmoor Rds near Puketapu. Police have impounded two vehicles after reports of illegal street racing in Puketapu. Photo/Paul Taylor.

Two vehicles used for illegal street racing that plagued the cyclone-hit settlement of Puketapu have been impounded for 28 days.

Police received multiple reports of illegal street racing activity in the Apley and Dartmoor Rd area between 9:20pm and 11:30pm on March 1.

Up to 30 cars were said to have performed burnouts, but police were unavailable due to higher priority calls.

Police previously urged locals not to take matters into their own hands after the street racing caused widespread upset in the small community.

“We know this community is still feeling the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle and that some roads are still not fully restored to their previous conditions, so any activity like this causes further distress,” police said.

Police said the cars were impounded for sustained loss of traction. They would continue to investigate other vehicles involved.

“Police acknowledge and thank members of the Puketapu community for reporting their concerns to us and continue to urge the public to contact police when they see illegal activities like this happening.

“If you see activity like this happening, call police on 111, or 105 after the fact, with as much detail as you can safely gather, like number plates and descriptions or footage of vehicles.”

People can also report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.