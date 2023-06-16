A checkpoint stopping gang members on motorcycles has disrupted those travelling northbound in Pūhoi this morning.
Police confirmed they were holding a checkpoint on SH1 in Pūhoi today.
The police checkpoint is targeting a convoy of Tribesmen MC riders heading north from Auckland, the Herald understands.
Waka Kotahi said the northbound lane at Pūhoi was temporarily blocked “due to a police issue” at 11.25am.
Five minutes later they said police had reopened the roads but travellers should still expect delays.
The disruption comes as nearby Prime Minister Chris Hipkins officially opened the new Pūhoi to Warkworth motorway this morning.