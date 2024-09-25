A staff survey with 1145 responses, released to NZME under the Official Information Act, confirms 54% of respondents as non-constabulary staff were not interested in voluntary redundancy, with the remaining 46% either interested or potentially interested.

Staff feedback is detailed in a memo from deputy chief executive of strategy and performance Andrea Conlan, dated July 5, when cost-saving ideas were being floated.

Conlan confirmed of those who were “potentially” interested in voluntary redundancy, 82% were most interested in what they would be financially entitled to should they pick that option.

The main concerns revolved around the uncertainty of the labour market, income reliance, and a desire to “continue to be part of police and to [be] contributing to our community”.

Budget 2024 confirmed the overall savings target for the police started at $1.994m for the 2024/25 financial year, increasing to $12.219m in the 2025/26 financial year.

That savings target is then proposed to jump to $20.449m for the following two years, leading to the total savings of $55.11m.

On Budget day, now-outgoing Police Commissioner Andrew Coster told staff corporate support functions would be reduced in size, echoing moves made by other Government agencies.

The Budget provided $226m over four years for the Government’s target to hire 500 more constables.

“Funding will also provide for the training, tools, technology, cars and equipment we need for these extra constabulary staff,” Coster said.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. Photo / Mark Mitchell

An additional $63m across five years was set down to fund a fleet replacement programme of between 600 to 650 vehicles a year, including for “critical operational needs” such as covert surveillance or armed offenders squad vehicles.

The Budget also confirmed a one-off $120m payment to enable the police “to prioritise our most immediate cost pressures as we work to achieve fiscal sustainability in future years”.

The memo adds that the police force had faced a $10m annual increase in fuel and vehicle maintenance, as well as a $17m increase in rates, utilities and maintenance costs.

Coster acknowledged the impacts the job cuts could have. “I know this will be an unsettling time for staff,” he said, thanking them for “continued patience and dedication”.

In an update to staff last month, Conlan confirmed the voluntary redundancy process would run for a longer period than consultation on its financial sustainability programme.

“This gives people time to consider if voluntary redundancy is right for them,” she said.

The Police Association said voluntary redundancy was seen as “one positive” amidst cost-cutting, as “members can decide their future on their own terms”.

In a statement, the police said the voluntary redundancy process would help achieve further savings and could lead to reassignment opportunities for staff impacted by other change proposals.

“Final decisions are expected to be made in early October, and that process concludes at the end of November.”

In a memo on August 15, Coster said “while the exact number of savings won’t be known until final decisions are made, and the voluntary redundancy process concludes, we also have ongoing financial pressures that will not be solved by this work”.

“With this in mind, there will be an ongoing requirement for us to continue to improve our financial sustainability and ensure work groups are fit for purpose in our current operating environment. We anticipate there will be further consultation for some of our business groups.”

Public sector agencies have had to cough up millions in severance and redundancy pay to public servants in a swathe of job cuts this year.

Azaria Howell is a Wellington-based multimedia reporter with an eye across the region. She joined NZME in 2022 and has a keen interest in city council decisions, public service agency reform and transport.