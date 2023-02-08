The Manuherikia River. Photo: Supplied.

A Dunedin man caused holiday-goers to fear for their lives by going “completely over the top” after confusing an instance of public urination with indecent exposure.

Over the holiday period Shayne Albert McCormick, 36, and his family were camping near the Manuherikia River near the Omakau Bridge in Central Otago.

His son, 15, and nephew, 10, were heading across the bridge to the dairy when they witnessed a man urinating in the river below them, the Dunedin District Court heard last week.

McCormick received a phone call from his distressed son alerting him he had witnessed a man exposing himself.

Upon hearing this, the defendant and other family members headed down to the scene, meeting the man and his associates on a narrow track as they attempted to leave the area in a vehicle.

As the vehicle approached, McCormick blocked its path by walking in front of it, demanding the occupants get out.

The victims refused to exit the car as they were “terrified” of what McCormick might do and “really feared for their lives”, the court heard.

Attempting to escape, the victims’ car slowly drove forward towards McCormick, which only angered him further.

The defendant ripped off the bonnet protector, smashing it into the windscreen and causing it to crack. Community magistrate Sally O’Brien told the defendant “you really did not present a good role model for your kids ... You let yourself and everyone else down in a big way”.

A “really embarrassed and ashamed” McCormick was convicted of one charge of behaving threateningly and one charge of wilful damage.

He was ordered to pay $819 to cover the vehicle damage and an emotional harm payment of $500.

McCormick received a deferred sentence of six months on what O’Brien called a “good behaviour bond”, acknowledging the defendant was on the right track to getting his life together.



