Jessica Kim was last seen getting into a ute in Whakatu. Photo / NZ Police

Police have asked the public for help to find a missing woman last seen between Hastings and Napier.

Jessica Kim, 26, was reported missing on Sunday and was still missing as of Wednesday morning.

She was last seen between 10.20am and 10.50am on Sunday.

She got into a single-cab ute towing a trailer on Te Ara Kahikatea in Whakatu.

There appeared to be two men in the ute.

Kim has dreadlocks down to her waist.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist in locating Kim, including the people who picked her up or anyone who was travelling on Te Ara Kahikatea road at the time and saw anything that could be of assistance.

“Police and Jessica’s family would like to know she’s safe and ask anyone who has information to call 105.”

Reference file number 240415/8098 and you can also report online at 105.police.govt.nz using Update Report.

