One hammer blow in a possible road rage incident in Pt Chevalier this afternoon was delivered to the driver's side windscreen of this occupied Toyota Prius. Photo / Supplied

A "yelling, screaming" woman smashed a hammer into the windscreen of a car - just inches from the driver's face - as stunned motorists emerged from their own cars at a busy suburban Auckland intersection this afternoon, a man says.

The apparent road rage incident occurred at the intersection of Great North and Carrington roads in Pt Chevalier about 12.40pm.

He'd never seen anything like it before, the witness, who asked not to be named, told the Herald.

"I could hear this woman yelling and screaming across the road, and she was holding a hammer.

"She just went for the windscreen ... if you look at where the hammer went it was right where the driver was sitting."

He couldn't make out exactly what the woman was saying.

The woman, who he described as stocky and aged in her 20s or 30s, also struck the bonnet of the silver Toyota Prius at least three times with the hammer.

She then got into a white sedan, which drove away down Carrington Rd, its boot flapping open as it disappeared, the witness said.

He thought the Prius driver, who looked to be aged in his 20s, was an Uber Eats driver as there was a McDonald's order on the front seat.

The man wasn't harmed but was "very quiet" after the incident, the witness said.

Others were also shaken, including an elderly woman near him who also witnessed the incident and fellow motorists, some of whom emerged from their vehicles - phones in hand - during the attack.

Police arrived at the scene about 10 to 15 minutes later, and some people were able to give the registration number of the white sedan to officers, the witness said.

Police have been contacted for comment.

The three blows delivered to the bonnet of a silver Prius in a hammer attack - during a possible road rage incident in Pt Chevalier today - can be clearly seen. Photo / Supplied

The witness, who had been walking home after receiving his booster shot when the drama unfolded, still couldn't quite believe what he'd seen.

He didn't see if anything happened between the two vehicles before the attack.

"This was in broad daylight. These were obviously deranged actions, [done] without caring at all that multiple people were watching."