A psychologist's husband was asked if he wanted his wife back in a body bag by a Colombian guerrilla group, who wanted her to stop treating victims of armed conflict. In this instance a person died as a result of conflict in the country's Catatumbo region in January. Photo / RNZ, YEISON PICON
A Colombian psychologist helping victims of armed conflict has been granted refugee status in New Zealand.
She faced multiple threats from guerrilla groups due to her work with traumatised victims.
The couple was targeted and threatened with violence, fearing for their lives if they returned.
Warning: This story discusses sexual violence.
A psychologist helping traumatised victims of armed conflicts and drug gangs in Colombia has been granted refugee status in New Zealand after she was threatened by a guerrilla group.
Her husband was asked whether he wanted her body returned to him in a bag, by armed men who turned up at his workplace and outside the complex where they lived, the Immigration and Protection Tribunal heard.
The couple had guns pointed at them as they were flanked by motorbikes at traffic lights and their car was driven into. They managed to get a visa for New Zealand in 2023.
Armed conflict in Colombia between the government, paramilitary groups, guerrilla groups and drug traffickers has continued since the 1960s, despite a peace process.
The groups are concerned that their activities could be revealed by people working with victims, the tribunal heard.
The 31-year-old woman worked in an area surrounded by jungle where armed groups were active, paying home visits to registered victims of the conflict, some of whom had fled from armed groups in other parts of Colombia.