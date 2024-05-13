Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Disabled people need to be able to participate in decision-making that affects their lives - Prudence Walker

By Prudence Walker
4 mins to read
Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission Kaihautu Tika Hauātanga (Disability Rights Commissioner) Prudence Walker.

Te Kāhui Tika Tangata Human Rights Commission Kaihautu Tika Hauātanga (Disability Rights Commissioner) Prudence Walker.

OPINION

Most people want the same things. To be part of a community, to be included and to be able to participate. Most want to make decisions for themselves and, if necessary, to be supported

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand