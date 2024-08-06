Kaipara District Council votes to disestablish Māori ward

Jepson said he was elated at the decision.

He hoped a wave would start across other councils in New Zealand.

He hoped Kaipara could now move forward constructively,

“I reject the notion that Māori must have a designated ward to ensure representation,” Jepson said.

“The establishment and need for Māori wards relies on a false narrative.”

Earlier protesters disrupted the meeting. .

A protester stepped through the council meeting room doors, opened by Māori ward councillor Pera Paniora, and her haka drowned out the meeting as Democracy Northland’s Frank Newman was speaking.

Mayor Craig Jepson adjourned the meeting, just half an hour after it began.

A Kaipara Council meeting was being held this morning with regards to Māori wards. Photo / Michael Craig

Police removed the protester performing the haka from the doorway.

Blinds covering the meeting venue’s windows and glass doors, that had been raised by Paniora, were then pulled down again.

The meeting was resumed at about 10.05am, with protesters singing outside while it continued.

Jepson later issued a warning to Paniora, saying if she continued to operate in a disorderly way she would be removed.

The meeting was again abandoned just after 11am as Jepson started speaking to his motion to can the council’s Māori ward.

Paniora again opened the meeting venue doors, as Jepson started speaking against race-based wards.

Paniora went outside the meeting venue to tautoko (support) protesters.

Jepson sat alone at the top of the table with council chief executive Jason Marris as councillors left the room briefly.

A policeman inside the venue moved amongst the public gallery inside the building.

Police were also outside on the balcony.

The disruption subsided, Paniora came back and the meeting reconvened.

Jepson said Kaipara’s Māori ward brought division.

Councillor Mike Howard said it was the hardest decision he faced in 21 months in local government to date.

Paniora continued to put points of order, as Howard became the first speaker to be allowed to talk for longer than the allocated five minutes.

Te Runanga o Ngāti Whātua has this morning filed judicial review proceedings against the council’s potential canning of the ward.

Te Runanga o Ngāti Whātua trustee Deb Nathan said court proceedings had been filed because there had not been adequate time allowed for consultation with mana whenua over the council potentially getting rid of its Māori ward.

Should the council proceed to remove its Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward at this morning’s meeting, the proceedings lodged will become a High Court injunction to block the council action.

More than 200 protesters were this morning outside the council’s Mangawhai extraordinary meeting as it got under way and headed towards making a decision.

