Kaipara District Council votes to disestablish Māori ward

Kaipara District Council has voted to disestablish its Māori ward, becoming the first council to do so under new rules, in a tense council meeting.
Councillors voted 4 to 3 in favour of disestablishing the Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward with one abstention.
Kaipara Mayor Craig Jepson, Deputy Mayor Jonathan Larsen and councillors Gordon Lambeth, Mike Howard, Ron Manderson, and Ash Nayyar voted for the removal of KDC’s Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward ahead of the next local elections in October 20/5 - as protesters outside the meeting erupted into a haka and banged on the meeting venue walls.
Māori ward councillor Pera Paniora, and councillors Mark Vincent and Eryn Wilson-Collins voted against the council removing the ward.
Te Runanga o Ngāti Whātua trustee Deb Nathan said court proceedings had been filed because there had not been adequate time allowed for consultation with mana whenua over the council potentially getting rid of its Māori ward.
Should the council proceed to remove its Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward at this morning’s meeting, the proceedings lodged will become a High Court injunction to block the council action.