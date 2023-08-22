Protestors chained themselves to town’s century-old trees - but the axe still fell

Cypress trees. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

Southland protesters who chained themselves to historic trees say they are disappointed they could not save them from the chopping block.

The group of Lawson cypress trees were planted on the grounds of the Lumsden Presbyterian Church in the late 1800s.

They were earmarked to be cut down last year to make way for a new church, prompting protests, a petition and a temporary stay of execution.

Lumsden Tree Lovers member Kim Spencer-McDonald said they have been campaigning since last year to save the trees and found out that they were due to be felled on Monday.

“It makes me really sad. I think it’s just so short-sighted.”

The protesters arrived early in the morning and chained themselves to the trees, but were told they would be arrested for trespassing if they stayed.

Instead, she said they watched and documented the felling of one tree and the delimbing of another.

“How do you replace something that’s 130 years old? No matter what’s planted now it’s going to be another at least two or three generations before there’s anything even that will resemble something like this.”

Police confirmed they attended a breach of the peace shortly after 9am but no arrests were made.

Spencer-McDonald said they first found out about the plans to sell the church and remove the trees to make way for a new building last year.

“We don’t want this to happen to any other trees without it being due process, and so for us, it’s now to really work on the Southland District Council and Invercargill City Council to bring back notable trees into their long-term plans so that this doesn’t happen again.”

She wanted the community to be consulted before historic trees were felled.

The Southland District Council said there was no regulatory protection for the trees.

“There are no powers currently available to Southland District Council to prevent the landowners from disposing of the trees as they see fit.”

The Lumsden/Balfour/Kingston Presbyterian Church has been contacted for comment.

- RNZ