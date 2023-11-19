Protesters descend on Wellington and Auckland streets to decry Gaza conflict

Protesters have brought Lambton Quay in Wellington to a standstill this afternoon, calling for a ceasefire. Video / Georgina Campbell

Thousands of demonstrators have marched through Auckland and Wellington this afternoon calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

At about the same time, Labour leader Chris Hipkins released a statement “urgently calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel”.

While protesters gathered outside Parliament in Wellington, Auckland protest spokeswoman Bianca Ranson told Stuff she estimated around 5000-7000 gathered in Aotea Square.

The protesters marched to the US Consulate where photos of children killed in the fighting were affixed to doors.

In Wellington, the protest brought Lambton Quay to a standstill this afternoon calling for a ceasefire.

A call-back chant sang out through the streets of the Capital, with one person yelling “what do we want” and the crowd responding “ceasefire”.

Protesters calling for a ceasefire in Gaza march down Lambton Quay in Wellington. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Hipkins also called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, bending convention to speak in his role as Labour leader rather than caretaker Prime Minister. National has shot back, accusing Labour of playing politics over the conflict.

Hipkins is caretaker Prime Minister while the new Government is being formed, but his latitude to act and speak in that role is limited because he must consult with members of the incoming Government.

On Friday, the caretaker Government had talked with National about calling for a ceasefire. National did not agree to that so Hipkins decided to go it alone and call for a ceasefire as Labour leader, rather than Prime Minister of the caretaker Government.

“I want to acknowledge that this is an unusual period for New Zealand. While we wait for a government to be formed, we will continue to uphold the caretaker convention and as Prime Minister I will work within what can be agreed with the incoming government,” Hipkins said.

“However I speak today as the Labour Leader. I, and the Labour Party, cannot stand by any longer in the face of the horrific scenes we are witnessing without calling for a ceasefire.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.
















