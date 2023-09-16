Voyager 2023 media awards

Property investor Nick Gentle impersonated by scammer: Fiji-based man lures victims with fake rental agreement

Ben Leahy
By
4 mins to read
Property investor Nick Gentle is warning renters to be careful after a scammer claimed his company was the landlord in a bogus rental agreement. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Fiji-based scammer has impersonated one of New Zealand’s best-known property investors in a bid to steal money, his victims claim.

Investor Nick Gentle said the scammer sent an Auckland rental agreement to a prospective

