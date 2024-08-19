‘Pristine night skies’: Kaikōura plans to dim the lights

The prime motivation for the project was to protect the endangered Hutton’s shearwater birds/tītī from the detrimental effects of artificial lighting, she said.

“The preservation of our pristine night skies will be hugely beneficial in protecting our unique biodiversity.”

To support application, the trust prepared a private plan change to the Kaikōura District Plan to alter the town’s lighting rules.

It was adopted by Kaikōura District Council in January and subsequently notified for public submissions.

Council chief executive Will Doughty said 37 submissions were received and all were in support, meaning no hearing is required.

A panel of commissioners has been appointed and is expected to consider the submissions next month, with a final decision expected to come back to the council in November.

"It has been a long time coming and it has taken a lot of hard work, but it has had a lot of support from the community, which is great," Doughty said.

The new rules apply to any new builds and when lighting needs to be replaced.

The Kaikōura Dark Sky Trust is hoping to gain dark sky sanctuary status for the wider district and dark sky community status for the township. Photo / Environment Canterbury

But local residents will not have to change their light bulbs immediately.

To reduce light pollution, lights should be turned downwards and turned off when not needed, while motion sensors, light shielding and timers can reduce the impact of bright lights.

Outdoor light bulbs should be replaced with bulbs with colour temperatures of 3000 Kelvin or lower.

The trust also plans to prepare a second application for the town and surrounding area to become an international dark sky community.

If the applications are successful, Kaikōura will join dark sky sanctuaries at Aotea Great Barrier Island and Rakiura Stewart Island.

There are four other dark sky sites in New Zealand, including the Oxford dark sky park, which was announced in January.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.