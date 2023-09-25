Firefighters enter the Rotorua Courthouse after an alarm sounded. Photo / Andrew Warner

Prisoners smoking in cells at Rotorua’s courthouse were behind a disruption today that led to the building being evacuated, according to a judge.

The alarm sounded just after midday and all staff and members of the public, including a Rotorua Daily Post journalist and photographer, had to evacuate. They were able to return about 30 minutes later after firefighters had checked the Tutanekai St building.

Rotorua District Court judge Tony Snell had just started sentencing a man for aggravated robbery when the alarm sounded.

Once staff and members of the public were allowed back in, Judge Snell resumed sentencing, apologised to those in the courtroom and the offender, who was appearing via audio-visual link, and explained why the alarm went off.

“Prisoners in the cells were smoking and that’s led to the delay so I apologise for the disruption and the disruption to everybody’s day.”

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post the only information about the callout she had was that it was a false alarm.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the Rotorua Courthouse. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Rotorua Daily Post asked the Ministry of Justice why the alarm sounded and if it was because of prisoners smoking. The ministry was also asked how prisoners were able to access items to smoke while in cells.

Ministry corporate and digital services acting deputy secretary Eve Padgett said in response the court had resumed after being briefly disrupted when a fire sensor was activated.

“We will be looking into the incident,” Padgett said.

The ministry did not specifically answer questions about prisoners smoking.

