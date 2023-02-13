The three prisoners who escaped custody (from left to right): Zane Hepi, Billy Fepulea’i, and Joseph Ng Wun. Photos / NZ Police

Two of the three prisoners who escaped custody on an Auckland motorway last Friday have been arrested.

Detective Senior Sergeant Lisa Anderson said this morning that a 24-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were arrested overnight in Auckland.

“Our investigation is ongoing to locate the third man, the 43-year-old, and this remains a priority for Police,” DSS Anderson said.

“We reiterate our message to anyone who is found to be harbouring him that they could face prosecution.”

Police continue to advise the public to not approach the man still outstanding, instead they should contact 111 immediately.

The two men back in custody are due to appear in the Auckland District Court today on charges of escapes custody and offences related to the stolen vehicle.

The prisoners were being transported to Mt Eden Corrections Facility and broke out of their transport van on Friday afternoon.

The escaped convicts, later named as Zane Hepi, Billy Fepulea’i and Joseph Ng Wun, fled on to the motorway by foot at 2.40pm before stealing another vehicle.

First Security was the firm overseeing the prisoners’ transportation, their involvement was confirmed to the Herald by a spokesperson.

In a statement, First Security said they immediately notified the Department of Corrections and the NZ Police when the prisoners broke out.

“We can also confirm that all First Security employees are safe and uninjured,” the spokesperson said.

A review is being conducted by the security firm, in collaboration with the Department of Corrections into the events that led up to their escape.

“Public safety is our priority and we are working with the Department of Corrections and NZ Police in resolving this incident.”

First Security will not be commenting further on the matter while the review is being completed.

Fepulea’i was in court last year over an assault on a police officer that was filmed and later shared on social media.

The incident happened on January 28 on Tāmaki Drive near Mission Bay and left the officer injured.

Fepulea’i was later charged with assault of police, resisting police, possession for supply of methamphetamine, injuring with intent to injure, escaping police custody, possession of utensils for consuming methamphetamine, theft under $500 and procuring methamphetamine.

Some of the charges related to past incidents.

A Corrections spokesperson said police were informed immediately.

“We encourage anyone with information about the prisoners’ location to contact police on 111,” they said.

“Public safety is our top priority.”



