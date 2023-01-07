Prison van crashes while escorting prisoners in Auckland, one taken to hospital

A prison van was involved in a crash yesterday evening while escorting four prisoners in Auckland, with one being taken to hospital.

A prison van was involved in a crash yesterday evening while escorting four prisoners in Auckland, with one being taken to hospital.

A prison van crashed yesterday evening while escorting four prisoners in Auckland. One was taken to hospital.

Police were called to the two-vehicle crash on the Newton Rd motorway off-ramp in Eden Terrace about 4pm.

The First Security prisoner escort van was taking people between the Waitakere District Court and Mt Eden Corrections Facility, Corrections’ northern regional commissioner Sean Mason said.

St John assessed all passengers in the van.

“Three prisoners were cleared and transferred back to Mt Eden Corrections Facility, where they were assessed further by our medical staff as an added precaution. They were also provided welfare support,” Mason said.

“One prisoner was taken to hospital, under the supervision of Corrections staff. He was diagnosed with a collarbone injury but has since returned to the prison.”

Mason said no staff were injured, and there was no risk to public safety.

The occupant of the other vehicle was uninjured, a police spokesperson said.



