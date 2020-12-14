Prime Minister to open repurposed Kate Sheppard house in Christchurch

Kate Sheppard's former Christchurch home was purchased by the Government. Photo / Supplied

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is set to open the repurposed Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House in Christchurch today.

The house was the centre of the campaign to secure the right for New Zealand women to vote.

It was purchased by the Government last year, and is now cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga.

The opening ceremony on Tuesday marks the completion of the first stage of repurposing the house to be a visitor experience which tells the story of the achievements of Sheppard and other women who worked tirelessly to achieve women's suffrage.

"This was the place where Kate Sheppard and other suffragists wrote pamphlets, prepared speeches, collected petition signatures, and worked towards New Zealand becoming the first self-governing country in the world where women won the right to vote in 1893.

"It was here that the petition – which included thousands of signatures from supporters all over the country – was pasted together before being presented to Parliament," said Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga manager heritage assets southern Dr Christine Whybrew.

Unable to deliver the petition herself, MP Sir John Hall did it in Sheppard's place, kicking the 270m-long scroll across the floor of Parliament's debating chamber.

"Because New Zealand was the first country to give women the right to vote, this place is also internationally significant in the wider story of universal suffrage.

"We are honoured to have the responsibility of caring for this place, and sharing its stories with visitors from New Zealand and the rest of the world."

Besides being open to the public to visit, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga plans to make Te Whare Waiutuutu Kate Sheppard House available for a range of future use options – including school visits and special activities.

The property, which borders on the University of Canterbury's Ilam Campus, joins 44 other properties cared for by Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga on behalf of the public.