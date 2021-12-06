Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to speak after Cabinet meeting

Focus Live: PM Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield give Covid-19 update

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will be speaking to media this afternoon after a Cabinet meeting.

It comes after the country's first weekend under the new traffic light system, and 135 new cases of Covid-19 announced today.

Ardern this morning told Breakfast she was feeling "really positive" after the country's first weekend in the new traffic light system.

There will be no decision today about changes to the current settings. The next review will be next Monday, December 13.

Ardern will be speaking to media from 4pm.

There are four new cases in Nelson-Marlborough, linked to existing cases.

Of the 135 new cases, there are 125 in Auckland, 8 in Waikato and 2 in Canterbury.

Seventy-six people in hospital with the virus today.

Of those, 14 are in Waitemata, 31 in Auckland, 26 in Counties Manukau, two in Waikato, two in Bay of Plenty and two in Nelson-Marlborough.

There are seven people in ICU or HDU.

Earlier today Ardern said she was not expecting lockdowns over summer, with some parts of the country only just starting to get freedoms back.

Ardern's reassuring comments come as a leading epidemiologist warns Auckland will "probably" see more transmission around the city despite its high vaccination rates.

But while Aucklanders are getting ready to leave the city from next Wednesday, Professor Michael Baker told Breakfast Aucklanders shouldn't go and stay with anyone who is unvaccinated as it could be a "real disaster".

However, Ardern is confident the new traffic light system rolled out last Friday will give the country enough protections.

New Zealand is projected to reach the symbolic 90 per cent vaccination milestone among eligible Kiwis by Christmas Eve, according to the Herald's vaccination tracker.

That's significant because modelling has shown that at a 90 per cent vaccination rate, 10,000 exposures to Covid-19 would result only in 1175 cases and 73 hospitalisations.

But some experts think we could push vaccination rates even higher - aiming for 95 per cent of over-12s, in addition to vaccinating children from the end of next month.