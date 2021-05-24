Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to name next Governor-General as Dame Patsy Reddy ends term

Focus Live: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals who New Zealand's next Governor-General will be.

24 May, 2021 02:52 AM 3 minutes to read

Focus Live: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reveals who New Zealand's next Governor-General will be.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will shortly announce New Zealand's next Governor-General.

The successful candidate will join Ardern at her weekly post-Cabinet media conference at 3pm this afternoon.

The new Governor-General will take over from Dame Patsy Reddy, who finishes her five-year term in September.

Prime Ministers don't usually openly speculate, or provide hints, as to who would be taking over as Governor-General.

Ardern has been no different in this regard, bar giving one small nugget of insight at Waitangi earlier this year.

Asked whether she thought former deputy prime minister – and New Zealand First leader – Winston Peters could be a contender, Ardern effectively ruled him out. She said she did not intend to appoint a former politician to the role.

Governors-General are paid $371,900 a year and have a $33,358 annual allowance.

As well as this, they get a $79,000 annuity – a yearly pension-like payment.

The Governor-General's job is to be the Queen's representative in New Zealand.

The job includes reading any newly elected Government's speech from the throne – a pre-written speech outline of the new Government's policy intentions over the coming three years.

They also sign into effect any new laws in New Zealand, giving any legislation passed in Parliament the Royal Assent.

As well as naming the next Governor-General at post-Cab today, Ardern will likely be asked about the unfolding political situation in Sāmoa.

After a close election, the Faatuatua ile Atua Samoa ua Tasi (Fast) party was expected to declare its majority today when Parliament met, and announce Samoa's first woman prime minister Fiame Naomi Mata'afa.

However the Head of State, Tuimaleali'ifano Va'aleto'a Sualauvi II, on Saturday suspended Parliament.

The Supreme Court last night declared this action unlawful, however the Speaker, Leaupepe Toleafoa Fa'afisi, then announced the House would not convene until a new proclamation had been made by the Head of State allowing it.

The doors to Parliament were locked, with the clerk of the house and Speaker insisting there is no sitting today - a decision that directly contravenes the court order.

Police have surrounded Parliament today, as the Fast party and its supporters converged on the building, calling on police to uphold the law.

Ardern will also likely be asked further details about Budget 2021, unveiled last week with a major focus on health, housing and increasing support for those on benefits.