Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern meets with March 15 terror attack survivors in Christchurch

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and top minister Andrew Little at the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae in Christchurch.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is this morning meeting with survivors of the March 15 terror attack at a Christchurch marae.

Her visit comes just days ahead of the release of the Royal Commission of Inquiry report into the shootings, which claimed the lives of 51 people.

Ardern was this morning greeted by Māori elders and Muslim leaders at the Ngā Hau e Whā National Marae in the Christchurch suburb of New Brighton.

She was joined by a number of other top members of her Cabinet, such as Andrew Little and Kris Faafoi.

Following the closed-door meeting, Ardern will to a media stand-up. She has already received the inquiry's report and will not be commenting on it today.

But she is likely to go into detail about the meeting with the families went and may outline the next steps when it comes to the report.

Family members of the victims of the attack, as well as the survivors, have been given a copy of the report which will be publically released on Tuesday.

Islamic groups are already calling for the Government to appoint a dedicated minister to oversee its recommendations.

They say a single point of Government contact will streamline the response.

Survivors of the attack have expressed concern about how the terrorist was able to get a gun licence, and want hate speech addressed.

On November 26, new Minister of Internal Affairs Jan Tinetti conformed the Government has received the report.

"I know this will have been a challenging process for whānau, survivors and witnesses of the terrorist attack and I want to acknowledge their engagement," Jan Tinetti said.



"I want to thank Commissioners Sir William Young and Jacqui Caine for seeking out and honouring those voices in their report."

She said that party leaders will receive the report prior to its public release.