The latest on the Greens co-leadership saga, Levin residents forced to flee overnight and a mass shooting across the ditch in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

With much of the political discussion this week centring on the Opposition's vacillation on tax cut plans, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took decisive action today by enacting her own cut - on herself.

The PM was visiting Te Rōhutu Whio School in Rolleston this morning when she accidentally sliced her hand open while unveiling a school plaque - and that wasn't the only thing that went wrong.

The injury can be seen on the PM's hand. Photo / Instagram

She shared the morning's mishaps on her Instagram page, revealing that she had also lost a battle with cake icing.

"One of those mornings - managed to somehow slice my hand while unveiling a school plaque, then mid cutting a cake somehow spread icing liberally on my arm, pants and mask," the PM wrote.

The icing also proved a challenge for the PM. Photo / Instagram

But she said that "none of that mattered" as the occasion was "the most beautiful school opening".

"Hoping this accident-prone morning doesn't continue," Ardern said before adding ominously "I'm off to a meat works".