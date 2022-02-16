Positive steps at parliament protest, Covid spreads at children's hospital and tensions remain high in Ukraine in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video/ NZ Herald

"Good luck with those people on your front lawn".

That was the message delivered to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern by a local iwi representative at a project launch in Rotorua this morning.

Ardern has arrived in Rotorua today to take part in several appointments, including launching a conservation and restoration project near Rotorua.

She, and Labour List MP Tāmati Coffey, have just arrived at the Project Whakahaumanu site in Okere Rd which is a joint venture between local iwi and local company Kaitiaki Adventures.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Labour MP Tamati Coffey at the Project Whakahaumanu site in Rotorua today. Photo / Andrew Warner

During the official welcome, iwi representative Piki Thomas thanked Ardern for "looking after our people" and keeping New Zealanders safe.

"Despite the ups and downs, we thank you for making those hard decisions. And good luck with those people on your front lawn. That's all I'm going to say about that."

The project is part of the Jobs For Nature funding scheme.

Jason Wright from Kaitiaki Adventures explained the project including how they intended to open a marketplace on the site to operate every second week allowing locals to sell their wares.

The project also involved the planting of a community garden and native plants.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at the Project Whakahaumanu site in Rotorua today. Photo / Andrew Warner

The project, which was funded through Jobs For Nature, had allowed Kaitiaki Adventures to not only hold on to its tourism staff but increase its workforce. Wright said he now employed 16 people.

Wright described the domestic tourism market as "lumpy and chunky" which meant it was busy at the weekend but staff had little to do during the week.

The project had allowed those staff to stay employed while leaving something behind for future generations.

Ardern told the crowd Jobs For Nature was not only about providing jobs for those in the tourism workforce during the pandemic but also about leaving a legacy.

She said she was in Rotorua hours before New Zealand went into the first lockdown and that was because she knew the massive impact the virus was going to have on Rotorua's visitor industry.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern planting with students from Whangamarino School near Rotorua today. Photo / Andrew Warner

That's why schemes such as Jobs for Nature were started.

She said it was important that during the pandemic they didn't just save lives - and scientists had told her New Zealand's approach to Covid-19 had saved an estimated "up to 5000 lives".

"I hope that you soon will get back to doing what you love … I look forward to that so so much."

With help from children at local Whangamarino School, Ardern popped on some gumboots and planted a native fern at the site.

More to come.