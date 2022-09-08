Queen Elizabeth ll, draped in a korowai, during her Silver Jubilee Tour of New Zealand on February 01, 1977, in New Zealand. Photo / Anwar Hussein

Queen Elizabeth ll, draped in a korowai, during her Silver Jubilee Tour of New Zealand on February 01, 1977, in New Zealand. Photo / Anwar Hussein

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed New Zealanders' "deep sadness" at news of Queen Elizabeth's death.

"I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the Royal Family at the passing of the Queen," Ardern said in an early morning statement today.

"To us she was a much admired and respected monarch, to them she was a mother and grandmother."

Ardern said the Queen was a much-loved and admired monarch, whose record reign of 70 years is a testament to her and her commitment to us all, Ardern said.

"She was extraordinary."

Ardern acknowledged how widely felt this news would be to people around the world, describing the Queen as a constant figure who had been a part of people's lives for generations.

"People throughout the world will be feeling an acute sense of loss at this time and New Zealanders most certainly share that grief.

"The Queen was a much respected constant through unprecedented global change."

Ardern said the Queen had visited New Zealand on 10 occasions throughout the years - with a notable first tour in the summer of 1953-1954 when she and the Duke of Edinburgh visited 46 centres and 110 functions.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern pictured in 2018. Photo / Getty Images

The monarch was in New Zealand for the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch and again in 1990 when the Commonwealth Games was held in Auckland.

She had also mourned with New Zealand, Ardern said, when tragedies struck close to home - namely the Tangiwai rail disaster and the Christchurch earthquake in February 2011.

"I know a number of New Zealanders who had the privilege of meeting Her Majesty were struck by her keen interest, warmth and sense of humour.

"I remember in my very first meeting with Her Majesty being humbled by her intimate knowledge of New Zealand and its triumphs and challenges."

Ardern shared a personal memory too.

"I presented her with a gift from a New Zealander who had kept a photo of her visit more than 50 years prior.

"She recalled where it was taken and even what had made her laugh at the moment the photo was taken."

Plans for a state memorial service are now underway, the Prime Minister confirmed, with local events around the country also expected.

A representative of New Zealand will attend the Queen's funeral service also, she said.

Flags around the country will fly at half-mast as a mark of respect for the Queen's death.

Ardern also confirmed that the new King Charles now becomes New Zealand's new Head of State.