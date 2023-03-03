Prime Minister Hipkins talks schools, TikTok and climate during Christchurch visit

Speaking to Heather Du Plessis-Allan on Newstalk ZB Thursday afternoon, Campbell admitted he was 'losing contact with a lot of things and people that I love'. Video / Newstalk ZB

The Prime Minister marked a “significant milestone” in school rebuilds, denied having a TikTok account and underlined his support for climate change action during today’s Christchurch visit.

He also dismissed comments made by Rob Campbell earlier today suggesting thousands of jobs in the health sector could be lost due to a restructure.

Chris Hipkins arrived in Christchurch behind schedule after his initial flight was cancelled, in turn missing his meeting with the Canterbury Business Chamber of Commerce.

It was expected he would discuss the impacts of anti-social and youth crime behaviour on local businesses.

Hipkins was greeted with a pōwhiri, cut the ribbon to open the school’s newest classroom blocks and mingled with eager students. Photo / NZME

Instead, Hipkins met with some of the city’s more virtuous youth as he was given a tour of Heaton Normal Intermediate, one of several Christchurch schools benefiting from rebuild funding.

After signing his name on a whiteboard - as requested by one classroom - and enjoying a performed waiata, Hipkins fronted the media to address the rebuild funding.

It was announced earlier on Friday the Government would spend an extra $301 million as part of the Christchurch schools rebuild programme after more than 100 were badly damaged, or even destroyed, in the devastating earthquakes of 2010 and 2011.

He remarked the last stage of funding was a significant milestone for numerous schools in the city.

“We’ve learned a lot, it’s the biggest school rebuild and renovation programme we’ve ever undertaken in New Zealand’s history,” Hipkins told media.

“Some of the schools needed more work than initially estimated to get them up to standards to give the quality learning environment we want to provide students and teachers.”

Then Hipkins was asked about the climate change marches across the country, to which he was asked if it was a priority for Government.

“There’s no question we’re seeing the effects of climate change here and now,” he said, referring to the cyclone and flooding in recent weeks.

Hipkins said everything needed to be done to reduce the human effect on climate change through resilience and adaption to change.

“There will be more of these [climate events] in the future,” he said.

“Always there’s more to be done, but the biggest differences will take time. One thing doesn’t happen overnight, but work is needed to make it happen.”

The Prime Minister also addressed questions about TikTok, of which it was revealed employees can access New Zealand user data.

“My message to anyone downloading an app is to know what’s happening with your data and what you’re signing up to,” he said.

He noted New Zealand has never passed legislation banning apps, leaving the choice for kiwis to make on which apps they choose to use.

“When you enter your information into any platform, you should know what they’ll do with it.”

One reporter inquired if Hipkins had ever owned his own TikTok account, or if he’d plan on using one whilst in office.

“This will show my age a bit, no - I don’t have an account,” said 44-year-old Hipkins as he laughed at the question.

The Prime Minister also doesn’t plan on using a TikTok account whilst serving in office.

Another question was put to the country’s leader on the comments made by Rob Campbell earlier today regarding an alleged plan for restructuring in the health sector.

The now-fired health boss made remarks that thousands could lose their jobs as a result of the alleged restructuring he claimed to know about.

Hipkins refused to entertain the suggestion.

“He’s entitled to say what he wants as a private citizen, but his departure had nothing to do with policy - only the level of conduct from somebody expected to be directly impartial.”

The Prime Minister left the press conference to attend a scheduled visit with members from the Al Noor Mosque, two weeks from the four-year anniversary of New Zealand’s worst terrorist attack.

The meeting comes on the same day it was announced a coronial inquiry into the attack would be adjourned due to the scale of the investigation.

“It’s my first chance to meet [the mosque members] since being Prime Minister,” said Hipkins.

“I want to hear their views and feedback on [the inquiry] and give them reassurances that while there’s been a change in Prime Minister, we want to see that process through.”