Primary school teachers to strike next month

The strike follows ongoing rolling action by secondary teachers this week. Photo / RNZ, Richard Tindiller

The union for primary school teachers has confirmed its members will strike for a day next month.

The vote for industrial action follows the union’s rejection of an offer of a pay rise between 2.7% and 4.6%.

Union negotiation lead Liam Rutherford said primary teachers, principals, school support and specialist staff will strike on October 23.

The Public Service Commissioner has said its offer was fair, fiscally responsible and met the cost-of-living pressures.

The decision comes after rolling strikes for secondary school teachers this week.