Premium debate: Looming cyclone stirs opinion of news coverage

Various weather models put New Zealand in the firing line of the tropical cyclone forming in the Coral Sea. Photo / Supplied

Meteorologists warn that a tropical cyclone forming in the Coral Sea and on track to hit New Zealand could cause major impacts for the North Island and unleash a month’s worth of rain in just days. But not everyone is appreciative of the warning, with Premium subscribers debating the merits of its news coverage.

So no confirmation that this will hit NZ? Just a lot of alarmist hand-wringing?

- Tony M





Just a [sic] watch this space I think Tones.

I think people are happy to get a heads up a storm is brewing after all the carnage, and reasonable enough not to expect answers that can’t be given.

Most people anyway.

Dan M





A lot of people would rather not read stories that unnecessarily elevate stress levels when there is no certainty this weather will hit NZ. Most people anyway.

Tony M





Most people want to know what’s happening Tones, that’s why they read the paper.

Most people anyway.

Dan M





Wow, maybe the second one in one hundred years event for Auckland in 2023.

Is it just me or is that kind of categorisation not really helpful in understanding the impact, current and future weather risks?

John C





Two weeks ago I lived on a bush-covered hill in Glenfield, Auckland.

Now I live on top of a 6-metre cliff

I wish you all the best over the coming days,

Robert S





Time to go overseas for a long break !

Robert M





Make the most of the next couple fine days to prepare drains, gutters etc, ask neighbors if they need a hand too.

Daniel H







