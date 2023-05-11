The return after two seasons of Raymond Salu also shores up Kaierau’s propping department.

The return after two seasons of Raymond Salu also shores up Kaierau’s propping department.

Brought to you by Whanganui Rugby

Neither opposing coach requires any motivational tricks to get their lads ready – it’s the Whanganui derby week in Tasman Tanning Premier.

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau will host their Old Timers Day at the Country Club on Saturday and just like in 2022, Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist would like nothing better than to crash the party.

Travers Hopkins and his Marist side already delivered for their Old Timers last weekend with their first victory over Byford’s Readimix Taihape since 2017, and now they go back to the ground where they dumped Kaierau 41-10 just over 12 months ago.

“It was great to be able to get something good for our Old Timers, to put on a performance,” Hopkins said.

“[Now], looking forward to it – there’s those games you look forward to through the season and this is one of them.”

The Taihape win did come at a high cost as Steelform Whanganui incumbent prop Keightley Watson suffered a fractured knee, which will require a minimum of five weeks’ recovery depending on ligament damage.

“He had just come back from an injury in a preseason hitout.

“Huge part of the team and his second year in Prems – more of a leadership role for him.”

Marist will therefore look to the likes of veteran forwards Marius Joseph and Kayden Shedlock to step up, with Joseph getting extra scrum help from former Whanganui assistant coach Darrell Hoskin this week.

“We’ve got to keep looking forward. We just put full confidence in those boys,” said Hopkins.

“[Kaierau] seem flush with front-rowers, which is good for them. Technical props are harder to find.

“Their confidence is high and rightly so, but much the same, we’re confident as well.”

Having just recently stepped off the plane back from Ireland, where they played a full club season, are lock Brad O’Leary, who played against Taihape, and first five Rangi Kui.

Kui scored 21 points in last year’s fixture, although the playmaking group of South African halfback Winslin Klassen, Paiki Ponga and goal-kicking second five Daniel Kauika were solid against Taihape.

Hopkins said Kui does know their systems from last season although there have been a couple of alterations, so they were leaving the decision of whether to start him or come off the bench until after Thursday training.

“He’ll be there in some way or form, he’ll feature in the game.”

It is a good issue for Hopkins to have, as despite losing both Watson and new flanker Samu Kubunavanua to serious injuries, he still has to tell 5-6 players each week they unfortunately won’t get to suit up.

With a two-week break coming up to the long weekend holiday and bye at the start of the second round, Marist are determined to once again tip their neighbours to make sure they don’t suffer the heartache of missing the semifinals this season.

“Last year was an absolute killer for us, thought we’d done everything we needed to do and it was taken away.”

Kaierau coach Te Ahu Teki has no doubts about Marist’s determination and had one message.

“Bring it on. Literally.

“It’s one of those games we get really excited about.

“[Last year] they really took it to us at home, that fuelled the fire, and we don’t want to experience that again.

“The boys were feeling it – a bit of fire in the belly.

“I think we’re more prepared, not only as players but coaches.”

Kaierau have their own injury concerns, as they will not risk representative halfback Caleb Gray for at least another week as he recovers from concussion, with his deputy Eben Classen doing a fine job last weekend in the win over McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu. Veteran first five Brook Tremayne has returned from NZ Ambassador XV duties to take over the cutter.

Likewise, Whanganui prop Josh Lane was feeling good after his comeback off the bench from his neck injury.

“If he’s 100 per cent, we’d certainly be starting him,” said Teki.

“It’s having that conversation on Thursday night, and seeing if he’s ready to go, because then we’ve got the two best locks [with Matt Ashworth].”

The return after two seasons of Raymond Salu also shores up Kaierau’s propping department, as it will allow 2022 Whanganui representative Tai Pulemagfa to again focus on loosehead.

“It’s been an achilles heel, but having Raymond, we have a tighthead,” said Teki.

“He’s just added the energy as well. He’s got something about him.

“Our goal is to win our set piece, and if we can win some of theirs, it’s even better.”

Teki is aware that while his outside backs in Peceli Malanicagi, Peniani Waqatabu and Harry Unsworth ran riot against Ruapehu, Marist have a much more balanced lineup.

Jack O’Leary, Ioane Aki, returning veteran Josaia Bogileka and potentially Kui have their own pace and guile to shut those wide channels down.

“It’s making the right decision and reading what’s in front of us. We look at the space and attack it.

“We don’t want to be robotic. It might take us 10-15 minutes, or we might find it early.

“Just be a little more patient when we have the ball.”

The whole afternoon should prove a humdinger as the curtain-raiser is also a top-of-the-table clash in Senior as Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau hosts Ali Arc Logistics Marist Celtic.

Up in Ohakune, Waverley Harvesting Border will be looking to put in a good performance against Ruapehu to give themselves the best shot at claiming the first silverware for the season, as they and both Kaierau and Marist have a mathematical shot at leading the points table at the end of the round.

Premier draw (2.35pm kickoffs):

Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau vs Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist

McCarthy’s Transport Ruapehu vs Waverley Harvesting Border

Bye: Byford’s Readimix Taihape