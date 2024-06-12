Claydens Waikohu Premier 1 got into tonight's big matchup with Turanga FM YMP 1 unbeaten this season. Ashleigh Brown (left) and Princess Tomoana have been key players for them. Photo / Paul Rickard

NETBALL

The game of the season to-date looms in premier grade netball in the Gisborne YMCA tonight as unbeaten Waikohu meet in-form YMP 1.

The 6pm clash looks set to draw a big crowd of supporters.

It was a close game last time Turanga FM YMP 1 and Claydens Waikohu Prem1 played each other in April.

Waikohu won on that occasion by four goals.

It was exciting for the spectators, as the lead changed hands several times.

Both teams have been displaying great netball skills, with all players working together on attack and defence.

Both lineups have experienced players who will know their opposition well.

The crowd can expect another close encounter between the top two teams of the premier grade.

YMP captain Paku-Jane Skudder said she expects a tough battle.

“But we will try our hardest, with our experience and using what we have been working on at training,” she said.

“Our coach, Meka Whaitiri, has brought a lot of knowledge and experience to the team.”

Likewise, Waikohu expect a hard challenge tonight.

And at 7.30pm tonight, Whangara OG 1 play their clubmates East Coast Roofing OG Whangara.

The whānau will be out supporting their club, but some members may have to choose which team to cheer for.

Newly promoted East Coast Roofing OG Whangara have yet to record a win, while Whangara OG 1 sit middle of the grade but a competitive game can be expected.

Both teams have the players to pressure the opposition, so it will come down to the team who treasure the ball and make the fewest mistakes.