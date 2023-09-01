Brothers Danny and Roberto Jaz have been jailed for sexually attacking women at the Mama Hooch bar in Christchurch. Video / NZ Herald

Mama Hooch rapist brothers Danny and Roberto Jaz may be deported from New Zealand when they complete their lengthy prison sentences.

Police have confirmed to Newshub that neither of the brothers hold New Zealand passports and are in the country on resident visas.

They were born and grew up in Australia before moving to New Zealand.

The “predatory” rapist brothers behind a long-running campaign of drink spiking and sexual assaults at Christchurch bar Mama Hooch were both sentenced to hefty jail terms - the most significant for such offending in New Zealand.

Judge Paul Mabey KC sentenced Roberto Jaz, 38, to 17 years behind bars for offending against eight women.

Brothers Danny Jaz (left), and Roberto Jaz may face deportation after serving their lengthy prison sentences. Photo / George Heard.

His older brother Danny Jaz, 40, was jailed for 16 and a half years.

Both men were ordered to serve a minimum of half of their sentences before they are eligible for parole.

After a trial spanning three months, Danny Jaz and Roberto Jaz were convicted of 69 charges between them including rape, sexual violation, indecent assault, stupefying, disabling, making intimate recordings of women without their knowledge or consent and supplying illicit drugs.

“The level of your offending is unknown in this country. You helped yourself to young women with callous disregard for their rights and their dignity,” said Judge Mabey at their sentencing on August 24.

Outside court, Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said the sentencing brought to an end five years of complex and detailed investigation work, and a drawn-out prosecution process.

“I would like to acknowledge and honour all of the victims who bravely came to police to share what had happened to them,” he said.

The brothers were handed their fate after a long day in court where nine survivors of their “disgusting” crimes read emotional but powerful impact statements.

“You should both be in no doubt that you’ve severely damaged all of your victims by your predatory and heartless offending, driven by arrogance, misguided self-belief and a complete lack of respect for the rights of those you’ve offended against, Judge Mabey said.

“The statements read in court and the ones that I have separately read have a similar theme - young women enjoying life are now even after so many years, anxious, fearful and having flashbacks, some have even had to leave Christchurch.

Among the women who read statements was the former Mama Hooch staffer who Roberto Jaz raped.

Danny Jaz was also convicted of rape because while not particiapting in the act - he “delivered” her to his brother and collected her afterwards so was “a party” to the offence.

Rapist brothers Danny (centre) and Roberto (right) Jaz at the bar Mama Hooch where they drink spiked and sexually assaulted women. Photo / Facebook

“My whole world changed,” she said of the assault.

“After the assault ... every time I got into the shower or changed clothes and looked down at my body, I was reminded of the night that you chose to take my autonomy away from me.

“I found myself left with emotional injuries that would only increase in severity. The longer the time went on, my body didn’t feel like mine anymore.

“It got so bad that I contemplated taking my life more than once and started thinking of the least painful ways to go.”