David Falamoe has been convicted on a raft of sex and violence charges against women and young girls after two trials in the High Court at Wellington. Photo / NZME

David Falamoe has been convicted on a raft of sex and violence charges against women and young girls after two trials in the High Court at Wellington. Photo / NZME

WARNING: This story deals with sexual offending and may be distressing.

Sexual predator David Falamoe's teenage victim was believed to be pregnant when he hit her in the stomach causing her to have a suspected miscarriage.

Falamoe had met his 16-year-old victim when she was homeless and offered her a place to stay.

However after the teenager moved in, Falamoe began pestering her for sex, offering to leave his partner so they could become romantically involved and threatening to self-harm if she didn't oblige or left him.

"The defendant issued threats and coercion to the point that the victim acquiesced and allowed the defendant to have sexual intercourse with her while she lay still and motionless," the summary of facts says.

While she was believed to be pregnant Falamoe struck her in the stomach area causing her to have a suspected miscarriage.

This week a jury found Falamoe guilty of a raft of sex and violence charges against women and young girls following a 10-day trial before Justice Francis Cooke in the High Court at Wellington.

Afterwards a Crown solicitor praised the young victims for their bravery.

Falamoe met another of his victims through a relative and the pair became friendly and spent time together drinking alcohol.

Over time he became demanding and wanted sex, grabbing the victim by her hair and forcing her to do an indecent act.

On other occasions, Falamoe had sex with the victim without her consent.

Falamoe repeated his behaviour on numerous occasions and eventually, the victim gave up any protests.

"The victim felt compelled to help the defendant due to various problems he had with homelessness, among other issues and contact between the pair continued despite the abuse."

The victim spoke of the feeling of futility and allowing Falamoe to do as he chose.

On one occasion Falamoe stopped having sex with the victim and attempted to involve his pitbull dog.

Falamoe was previously found guilty of two charges of doing an indecent act with a child at an earlier jury trial before Justice Francis Cooke in the High Court at Wellington in June.

Whanganui Crown solicitor Michele Wilkinson-Smith has praised the victims of David Falamoe for their courage which led to his conviction on sex and violence charges. Photo / Bevan Conley

The jury decided Falamoe was guilty of getting into bed with a 9-year-old girl, after making sexualised comments about her, but was removed almost immediately by other adults in the house.

He was also found guilty of touching the genital area of a 6-year-old girl over her clothing, on a different occasion, while he was drunk.

The girl later became scared and hostile toward Falamoe and her mother and stepfather became aware of what happened and contacted police.

The 41-year-old avoided standing trial for a third time by pleading guilty to a charge of indecent assault, at the end of the second trial this week.

Falamoe's victims ranged in age from 6 to adults and his offending took place around the Whanganui district during a five-year period.

He will be sentenced in the High Court at Wellington on March 15 on four charges of doing an indecent act with a child, two each of sexual violation by rape, male assaults female and attempted sexual violation, and one charge each of assault with intent to injure, bestiality, sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection and doing an indecent act with a young person.

Whanganui Crown solicitor Michele Wilkinson-Smith said reports into whether a sentence of preventive detention would be appropriate had been sought.

Wilkinson-Smith described it as a harrowing trial and praised the bravery of the victims for coming forward and giving evidence.

SEXUAL HARM