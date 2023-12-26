Emergency services are responding to a two-vehicle collision in Prebbleton which has left three people injured, one in serious condition.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported around 6pm and Birch’s Rd is now closed.

Diversions are in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson told the Herald three patients were treated at the scene and transported to Christchurch Hospital.

He said one was in a serious condition, another in a moderate condition and the last patient only had minor injuries.

The spokesperson told the Herald two ambulances, one rapid response unit and one operations manager responded to the incident.

The police spokesperson said further information will be released when the agency is in a position to do so.



