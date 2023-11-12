Te Awamutu local Lauren McFarlane in action at the 2023 GPC New Zealand Powerlifting Nationals. Photo / defined photography

November 4-5 was a weekend to remember for Te Awamutu’s Trainstation gym hosting the GPC New Zealand powerlifting nationals, the first nationals held outside the main cities.

It was the biggest nationals to date with 79 athletes and GPC NZ president and Trainstation coach/owner Mike Smith said they had one goal in mind - to bring the most elite lifters in the country together to break as many New Zealand and world records as possible.

That box was ticked with a whopping 21 new world record holders and 46 new national records.

“Even those records were broken time and time again so true numbers are actually much higher, but with the sportsmanship of all athletes and electric vibe, the fully packed venue produced nothing but standout results from all athletes. I couldn’t be any prouder to have this achieved in my hometown in front of the greatest support one could ask for,” Smith said.

Coach Mike Smith (right) with Hawke's Bay's Dimi Hanara - the new New Zealand all-time heaviest bench record holder. Photo / defined photography

Many local athletes had success. Cambridge’s Bobby Scott, 15, training out of Trainstation, broke a sought after world record squat, Xavier Karam, 15, broke a world record dead lift - not once but twice making his powerlifting mum/coach the proudest person around.

Chara Reti had the duel of the day with an Auckland-based athlete. They went one for one on squats each bettering each other in the newly formed under 100kg and hotly contested women’s division. It was an elite level battle that saw both come away with impressive stats in different age classes and Reti achieving a world record.

Also in that division was Huntly’s Marley Martin, 17, who took four world records on nationals debut.

National records fell to locals Reiti, Scott, Lauren McFarlane, Karam, Milla Botha and coach Smith.

A special mention goes to Sharnae Rowland who took massive strides in the biggest women’s lineup of recent years, taking a third spot to seasoned veterans.

Trainstation coach Mike Smith with new open female squat world record holder Chara Reti.

Other highlights were Tauranga’s Jaime Canton hitting the second heaviest women’s dead lift in GPC NZ history at 213.5kg and Blenheim’s Cyril Heywood here for not just the win, but to pick up the fourth heaviest dead lift in GPC NZ history at 356kg.

Dimi Hanara from the Hawke’s Bay set a New Zealand all-time heaviest bench record, using an F8 equipped bench shirt, of 405kg.

Smith thanked the endless amount of volunteers from throughout the country who pulled together to make the weekend a reality - all local sponsors, the Te Awamutu community but more than anyone his fiance Justine Miller who “keeps his head screwed on”.

It has been confirmed that Te Awamutu will once again host the nationals in 2024.

The event was sponsored by local businesses Scafpro, GO HARD, BurgerFuel, Pop ‘N’ Good Popcorn, TSE, KAOS powerlifting, Safety Genius, Moose on Wheels, Sportsfuel, Devil’s Breath, Delish Tans and Waipā District Council.

