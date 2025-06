A brief history of Lotteries throughout the ages. Video / NZ Herald

Are you the lucky winner of tonight’s mouth-watering Powerball jackpot?

The numbers from tonight’s draw were: 10, 31, 34, 21, 2, 22. The Powerball was 10 and the Bonus Ball 20.

Powerball was not struck on Wednesday so rolled over to tonight, where the jackpot is $5 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four rolled over on Wednesday and will be $400,000 tonight.

Two lucky punters have claimed their share of last Saturday’s mammoth $30m Powerball jackpot, with one intending to pay off her daughter’s mortgage.