Powerball: $10 million win for Wairoa ticket

A $10 million Lotto ticket was sold in Wairoa. Photo / NZME

There’s been a big turn in fortunes for cyclone-hit Wairoa with a $10,333,333 win for Powerball ticket sold in the town.

Carrying the Lotto first division numbers 1, 5, 6, 20, 36 and 39 plus the Powerball clincher No 8, it was the sole Powerball first division winner in Lotto draw number 2304 on Saturday night and was sold at the town’s New World agency.

Two other players won Lotto Division 1, but without the Powerball number, their tickets are worth $333,333 each. They were bought at Fresh Choice Geraldine and on MyLotto by a player from Auckland.



