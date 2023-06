Power outages in Rotorua. Photo / Unison

Multiple suburbs are without power in Rotorua this morning.

According to Unison’s outages page there are 1689 properties without power in Rotorua across seven suburbs; Rotorua central, Utuhina, Victoria, Fairy Springs, Glenholme, Hillcrest and Mangakakahi.

There are also two properties without power on Broadlands Rd.

There are partial restorations and the outages are under investigation, Unison says.

More to come.