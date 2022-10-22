A vehicle has collided with a power pole on Duck Creek Rd in Auckland's Stillwater. Emergency Services are responding. Photo / File

Emergency services are responding to a single-vehicle crash on Duck Creek Rd in Stillwater, Auckland.

Fire and Emergency Services New Zealand confirmed they were alerted to the incident just before 7.50pm this evening where a vehicle collided with a power pole.

"Our incident log shows that power lines are down along the road," they said.

A spokesperson for the NZ Police said one of the several occupants of the vehicle left the scene on foot but police caught up with them nearby and were speaking with them.

Three firetrucks were dispatched to the scene, and they currently remain there, FENZ confirmed.

The road is currently blocked by power lines and police have notified Vector.