A major highway south of Hastings has been blocked following a crash involving two trucks.
The crash happened about 12.20pm on Monday on State Highway 2 at Poukawa, near the intersection with Horonui Rd.
A police spokesman said the road was blocked.
As at 1pm, motorists were being advised to take an alternate route.
A St John ambulance spokeswoman said one person suffered minor injuries in the crash and had been assessed.
It is unclear when the highway will be cleared and re-open.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.