The crash happened shortly after noon on Monday.

The crash happened shortly after noon on Monday.

A major highway south of Hastings has been blocked following a crash involving two trucks.

The crash happened about 12.20pm on Monday on State Highway 2 at Poukawa, near the intersection with Horonui Rd.

A police spokesman said the road was blocked.

As at 1pm, motorists were being advised to take an alternate route.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said one person suffered minor injuries in the crash and had been assessed.

It is unclear when the highway will be cleared and re-open.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.







