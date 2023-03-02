Voyager 2022 media awards
Premium
New Zealand

Ports in the storm: How marae stepped up in the face of disaster

10 minutes to read
By Rebecca Macfie

Amid the destruction wrought by Cyclone Gabrielle, marae stand as places of refuge, support and aroha. By Rebecca Macfie.

On the Sunday before Gabrielle unleashed her violence across Hawke’s Bay, whānau gathered at Waipatu Marae

