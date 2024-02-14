Port Hills fire: Where to get help and what you need to know

Police and Mayors Mauger and Broughton give an update on the Port Hills fire. Video / George Heard

By RNZ

The Port Hills fire has burnt through more than 630 hectares, sending a thick pall of smoke over Christchurch.

About 80 properties have been evacuated in Early Valley, Worsley Spur, Hoon Hay Valley and Kennedys Bush.

A public health warning has been issued and evacuation centres set up.

Here is all the information we have on where those affected by the fire can get help. This story will be updated if any further information is released.

Evacuation centres, recovery hub

As well, 30 properties in the Selwyn District have been evacuated.

Evacuation centres are at:

· Halswell Library and Community Centre.

· Lincoln Community Centre for people closer to Selwyn.

Residents concerned about livestock or who had left pets or medications at home are able to get information at the recovery hub at the bottom of Worsley Rd from 8am on Thursday.

As well as Fire and Emergency staff there will also be representatives from Civil Defence, police and other agencies there.

A briefing for evacuated residents would be held at 11am Thursday at the Halswell Community Centre.

Issues at properties

A local state of emergency has been declared after a fire broke out in the Port Hills. Photo / RNZ / Charlotte Cook

A recovery hub has opened for residents displaced by the fire.

It is there to help evacuees deal with any issues at the properties they have left, such as livestock, pets, or medications left behind.

The recovery hub is at the bottom of Worsleys Rd in the Christchurch suburb of Cracroft.

Health concerns

Te Whatu Ora has issued a public health warning for smoke from the fire, saying it can worsen pre-existing health conditions such as heart and lung disease.

Anyone affected by the smoke can call Healthline on 0800 611 116 for free advice.

The National Public Health Service said being exposed to an event like a fire can be distressing. Anyone who feels anxious or needs someone to talk to can call or text 1737 to speak to a trained counsellor free of charge.

Immediate danger

If life, health or property is in danger, call 111 immediately.

Further questions

A public meeting for affected residents will be held at Te Hāpua Library and Community Centre at 11am on Thursday.

FENZ regional manager Brad Mosby said the fire covered 630 hectares with a 12km perimeter on Thursday. The main fire was around Summit Road and a fire break had been established at Worsley Spur to Dyers Pass Road.

The fire jumped Summit Rd on Wednesday night and precautions were being taken at the Adventure Park, including removal of chairlifts, however it has been confirmed the fire has spread into the park.

About 80 Fire and Emergency crews and 23 fire appliances were at the scene supported by 13 helicopters and two aircraft dropping retardant.

MetService said gusty northwesterly winds would return on Thursday afternoon along with temperatures in the high 20s are forecast.

State of Emergency

A State of Local Emergency was declared for Christchurch City (which includes Banks Peninsula) and Selwyn District on Wednesday.

“The declaration means we are better able to coordinate our response across all the various agencies involved, and will mean we can get assistance to where it’s most needed. It also means the local controller can evacuate people or restrict access to affected areas as required,” Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger said.

Warnings

Anyone feeling anxious there are helplines below to contact.

People were being urged to stay away and not fly drones anywhere near the blaze because the helicopters would need to be grounded.

Pictures wanted

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. Police received a report of a fire on Worsley’s Track about 2.15pm on Wednesday.

FENZ was asking anyone with photographs or videos of the Port Hills taken between 1.45pm and 2.45pm on Wednesday to email them to PortHills2024Photos@fireandemergency.nz with your name and contact details, the exact time you took the photo or footage, and where you were.

