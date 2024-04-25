A shark was spotted swimming along the beach in Mount Maunganui.

A 61-year-old man is due to appear in court charged with the slashing of over 20 tyres in Porirua.

The man was seen slashing tyres on Lyttleton Ave about 1pm on Saturday.

“Police subsequently received around 20 reports of similar offending around the Porirua CBD and North City Plaza area,” a police spokesperson said.

Police made pleas to the public for sightings of the man who was seen wheeling a white bicycle and was described as about 172 to 180cm, and wearing a grey hoodie and jeans.

He was arrested yesterday and will appear in Porirua District Court at an unknown date.

“Police would like to thank all those who responded to our appeals for information this week,” the spokesperson said.



