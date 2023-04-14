Virginia Guy curated pop up gallery 'Studio 53' in just two weeks. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Virginia Guy curated pop up gallery 'Studio 53' in just two weeks. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Pop-up exhibition Studio 53 is showcasing art from Hikurangi and surrounding areas in a diverse curation courtesy of Hikurangi artist Virginia Guy.

It’s been a last-minute rush to get the pop-up gallery sorted, but Guy is happy with the end product, which has seen featured art go home with visitors and locals alike within the opening night.

The curator and artist said the idea came after local refurbisher Lisa Gardyne approached her asking if she wanted to feature some of her art in the storefront of the building she had recently refurbished.

“I was just going to put my artwork in here and then I thought I could actually do a pop-up,” Guy said.

She admitted initially there was a period of feeling unsure about the venture, but she forged ahead. It’s proven to be more than worthwhile.

Despite a “mad rush” to get the space filled within the space of two weeks, the opening night saw around 60 people attend and many artworks sell.

Visitors on opening night were entertained by Barry Squires on bass, Thorsten Hoppe on violin and Snapper on banjo.

Guy filled the space with local artists, putting the word out on social media and among the community.

She said gathering together an abundance of artists has all come down to “a lot of networking”.

Already the gallery has received “so much positive feedback”.

“It’s bringing people out,” she said, “you start to connect with the community more.”

A range of art and craft is on feature in the gallery including photography, hand-woven pieces, acrylic pour paintings, soaps, eco prints, jewellery and so much more.

The inside of pop-up exhibition Studio 53 features a range of works curated by Virginia Guy, who is also featured in the gallery. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Guy said there are incredible stories among each artist’s works, such as a painter who learned her skills through YouTube, a NorthTec tutor who lost her job when the art programme was cancelled and is now selling her wares and discovering new passions such as soap making, and a painter who is currently incarcerated and has been working on his art from prison.

“It used to be all about skulls, really dark,” Guy said, “but looking at his new work, he’s painting dolphins and beautiful landscapes.”

The hope is that in the future a permanent venue will be found where local artists can be featured full-time and have a space to share their passion.

“I really feel the right time will come, again because it’s a necessity.

“We really need it in the community,” Guy said.

The exhibition is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 3pm at 53 King St, Hikurangi and will run until April 30.











